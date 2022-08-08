Muller and Phip Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, up 44.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in June 2022 up 44.19% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 up 397.07% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 up 160% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Muller and Phip EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2021.

Muller and Phip shares closed at 123.95 on August 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.57% returns over the last 12 months.