Muller and Phip Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, down 8.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in December 2022 down 8.22% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 83.1% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 76.19% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.