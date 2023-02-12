Muller and Phip Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, down 8.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in December 2022 down 8.22% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 83.1% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 76.19% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

Muller and Phip EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.97 in December 2021.

Muller and Phip shares closed at 132.00 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.49% returns over the last 6 months