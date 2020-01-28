Muller and Phip Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore, up 2.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore in December 2019 up 2.67% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019 up 204.65% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018.

Muller and Phip EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2018.

Muller and Phip shares closed at 24.90 on December 27, 2019 (BSE)