Muller and Phip Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore, down 10.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore in December 2018 down 10.5% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 83.55% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 down 42.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2017.

Muller and Phip EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.25 in December 2017.

Muller and Phip shares closed at 51.95 on February 06, 2019 (BSE)