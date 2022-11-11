Muller and Phip Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore, down 9.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore in September 2022 down 9.43% from Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 96.62% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 86.36% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

Muller and Phip EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.13 in September 2021.

Muller and Phip shares closed at 268.45 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 94.39% returns over the last 6 months and 149.14% over the last 12 months.