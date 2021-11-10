Muller and Phip Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, down 14.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in September 2021 down 14.32% from Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021 down 24.7% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021 down 24.14% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2020.

Muller and Phip EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.13 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.15 in September 2020.

Muller and Phip shares closed at 102.65 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 13.43% returns over the last 6 months and 232.20% over the last 12 months.