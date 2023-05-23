Muller and Phip Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore, up 10.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore in March 2023 up 10.47% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 67.2% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 22.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

Muller and Phip EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2022.

Muller and Phip shares closed at 115.50 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -46.53% returns over the last 6 months and 0.52% over the last 12 months.