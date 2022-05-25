Muller and Phip Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, down 2.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in March 2022 down 2.22% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 95.49% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 280% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Muller and Phip EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 20.14 in March 2021.

Muller and Phip shares closed at 120.00 on May 20, 2022 (BSE)