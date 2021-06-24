Muller and Phip Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore, up 28.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore in March 2021 up 28.56% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021 up 1814.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021 down 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020.

Muller and Phip EPS has increased to Rs. 20.14 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.17 in March 2020.

Muller and Phip shares closed at 78.50 on June 14, 2021 (BSE) and has given 193.46% returns over the last 12 months.