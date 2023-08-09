Muller and Phip Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore, up 27.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore in June 2023 up 27.08% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2023 up 191.3% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 up 158.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

Muller and Phip EPS has increased to Rs. 4.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.62 in June 2022.

Muller and Phip shares closed at 196.60 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.50% returns over the last 6 months and 65.98% over the last 12 months.