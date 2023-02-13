English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Muller and Phip Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, down 8.22% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Muller and Phipps (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in December 2022 down 8.22% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 83.42% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 76.19% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

    Muller and Phipps (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.920.951.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.920.951.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.400.470.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.01-0.04-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.250.250.25
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.280.300.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.030.05
    Other Income0.060.060.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.050.030.21
    Interest0.020.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.030.010.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.030.010.19
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.030.010.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.030.010.19
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.030.010.19
    Equity Share Capital0.630.630.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.490.112.96
    Diluted EPS0.490.112.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.490.112.96
    Diluted EPS0.490.112.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited