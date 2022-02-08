Muller and Phip Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, down 13.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in December 2021 down 13.49% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021 down 6.32% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021 down 8.7% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020.

Muller and Phip EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.96 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.16 in December 2020.

Muller and Phip shares closed at 142.00 on February 02, 2022 (BSE)