Muller and Phip Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore, up 29.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore in December 2020 up 29.83% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020 up 413.51% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020 up 228.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Muller and Phip EPS has increased to Rs. 3.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.62 in December 2019.

Muller and Phip shares closed at 44.10 on February 05, 2021 (BSE)