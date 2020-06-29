Mukund Engg Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.77 crore, down 46.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mukand Engineers are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.77 crore in March 2020 down 46.3% from Rs. 16.33 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.64 crore in March 2020 down 10.89% from Rs. 6.89 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2020 down 3.65% from Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2019.
Mukund Engg shares closed at 9.45 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.22% returns over the last 6 months and -35.27% over the last 12 months.
|Mukand Engineers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.77
|7.82
|16.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.77
|7.82
|16.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.63
|0.41
|0.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.09
|0.05
|6.83
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.39
|2.75
|-3.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.40
|3.29
|4.04
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.21
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.79
|5.78
|12.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.71
|-4.67
|-5.31
|Other Income
|1.27
|0.67
|0.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.44
|-4.00
|-4.34
|Interest
|3.32
|3.24
|2.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.76
|-7.24
|-6.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.76
|-7.24
|-6.97
|Tax
|-0.12
|0.23
|-0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.64
|-7.47
|-6.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.64
|-7.47
|-6.89
|Equity Share Capital
|12.58
|12.58
|12.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.07
|-5.94
|-5.80
|Diluted EPS
|-6.07
|-5.94
|-5.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.07
|-5.94
|-5.80
|Diluted EPS
|-6.07
|-5.94
|-5.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:22 am