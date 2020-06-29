Mukund Engg Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.77 crore, down 46.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.77 crore in March 2020 down 46.3% from Rs. 16.33 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.64 crore in March 2020 down 10.89% from Rs. 6.89 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2020 down 3.65% from Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2019.

Mukund Engg shares closed at 9.45 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.22% returns over the last 6 months and -35.27% over the last 12 months.