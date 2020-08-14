Mukund Engg Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore, down 71.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mukand Engineers are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore in June 2020 down 71.23% from Rs. 12.65 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.07 crore in June 2020 down 4.4% from Rs. 7.73 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.70 crore in June 2020 down 1.08% from Rs. 4.65 crore in June 2019.
Mukund Engg shares closed at 7.71 on August 13, 2020 (BSE) and has given -39.86% returns over the last 6 months and -43.72% over the last 12 months.
|Mukand Engineers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.64
|8.77
|12.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.64
|8.77
|12.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.12
|0.63
|0.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.06
|0.09
|5.65
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.36
|3.39
|1.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.19
|3.40
|3.71
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.18
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.56
|6.79
|6.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.83
|-5.71
|-5.56
|Other Income
|0.95
|1.27
|0.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.88
|-4.44
|-4.88
|Interest
|3.47
|3.32
|2.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.35
|-7.76
|-7.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.35
|-7.76
|-7.81
|Tax
|-0.28
|-0.12
|-0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.07
|-7.64
|-7.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.07
|-7.64
|-7.73
|Equity Share Capital
|12.58
|12.58
|12.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.42
|-6.07
|-6.66
|Diluted EPS
|-6.42
|-6.07
|-6.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.42
|-6.07
|-6.66
|Diluted EPS
|-6.42
|-6.07
|-6.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 03:33 pm