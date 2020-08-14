Mukund Engg Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore, down 71.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore in June 2020 down 71.23% from Rs. 12.65 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.07 crore in June 2020 down 4.4% from Rs. 7.73 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.70 crore in June 2020 down 1.08% from Rs. 4.65 crore in June 2019.

Mukund Engg shares closed at 7.71 on August 13, 2020 (BSE) and has given -39.86% returns over the last 6 months and -43.72% over the last 12 months.