Mukund Engg Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.65 crore, up 10.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.65 crore in June 2019 up 10.19% from Rs. 11.48 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.73 crore in June 2019 down 176.07% from Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.65 crore in June 2019 down 956.82% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2018.

Mukund Engg shares closed at 13.50 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and -57.68% over the last 12 months.