Mukund Engg Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore, down 43.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore in December 2020 down 43.09% from Rs. 7.82 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.17 crore in December 2020 down 9.37% from Rs. 7.47 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.77 crore in December 2020 down 25.86% from Rs. 3.79 crore in December 2019.

Mukund Engg shares closed at 12.45 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.34% returns over the last 6 months and 5.51% over the last 12 months.