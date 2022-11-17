Mukta Arts Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore, up 52.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore in September 2022 up 52.26% from Rs. 1.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2022 up 237.47% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2022 up 14.09% from Rs. 2.20 crore in September 2021.

Mukta Arts EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

Mukta Arts shares closed at 57.50 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.21% returns over the last 6 months and 27.07% over the last 12 months.