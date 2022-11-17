English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mukta Arts Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore, up 52.26% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mukta Arts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore in September 2022 up 52.26% from Rs. 1.88 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2022 up 237.47% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2022 up 14.09% from Rs. 2.20 crore in September 2021.

    Mukta Arts EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

    Mukta Arts shares closed at 57.50 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.21% returns over the last 6 months and 27.07% over the last 12 months.

    Mukta Arts
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.864.111.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.864.111.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.221.210.86
    Depreciation0.480.480.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.572.031.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.400.39-1.51
    Other Income3.433.423.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.033.811.62
    Interest1.261.351.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.772.460.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.772.460.26
    Tax0.130.510.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.631.950.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.631.950.19
    Equity Share Capital11.2911.2911.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.860.08
    Diluted EPS0.280.860.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.860.08
    Diluted EPS0.280.860.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Mukta Arts #Results
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 09:11 am