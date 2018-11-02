Mukta Arts Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.77 crore, up 2.29% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mukta Arts are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.77 crore in September 2018 up 2.29% from Rs. 2.71 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2018 down 105.12% from Rs. 3.45 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2018 down 70.82% from Rs. 6.34 crore in September 2017.
Mukta Arts shares closed at 38.05 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -37.57% returns over the last 6 months and -59.15% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mukta Arts
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.77
|2.90
|2.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.77
|2.90
|2.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.32
|1.36
|1.34
|Depreciation
|0.61
|0.61
|0.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.37
|2.17
|2.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.53
|-1.24
|-1.85
|Other Income
|2.77
|2.90
|7.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.24
|1.65
|5.70
|Interest
|1.51
|1.41
|1.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.25
|4.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|0.25
|4.00
|Tax
|-0.09
|-0.22
|0.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|0.46
|3.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|0.46
|3.45
|Equity Share Capital
|11.29
|11.29
|11.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.21
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.21
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.21
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.21
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|0.67
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|29.63
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|1.59
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|70.37
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited