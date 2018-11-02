Mukta Arts Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.77 crore, up 2.29% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 2.77 crore in September 2018 up 2.29% from Rs. 2.71 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2018 down 105.12% from Rs. 3.45 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2018 down 70.82% from Rs. 6.34 crore in September 2017.

Mukta Arts shares closed at 38.05 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -37.57% returns over the last 6 months and -59.15% over the last 12 months.