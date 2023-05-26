Mukta Arts Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.67 crore, down 80.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.67 crore in March 2023 down 80.02% from Rs. 38.38 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2023 down 83.09% from Rs. 16.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.57 crore in March 2023 down 74.02% from Rs. 21.44 crore in March 2022.

Mukta Arts EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.21 in March 2022.

Mukta Arts shares closed at 50.35 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.36% returns over the last 6 months and -8.95% over the last 12 months.