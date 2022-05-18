 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mukta Arts Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.38 crore, up 1593.17% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 03:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mukta Arts are:

Net Sales at Rs 38.38 crore in March 2022 up 1593.17% from Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.18 crore in March 2022 up 1048.98% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.44 crore in March 2022 up 1319.87% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2021.

Mukta Arts EPS has increased to Rs. 7.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.73 in March 2021.

Mukta Arts shares closed at 45.10 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.77% returns over the last 6 months and 48.11% over the last 12 months.

Mukta Arts
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 38.38 4.88 2.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 38.38 4.88 2.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.04 1.06 1.15
Depreciation 0.42 0.58 0.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.93 1.79 2.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.98 1.45 -2.15
Other Income 5.05 3.34 3.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.02 4.80 1.06
Interest 1.70 1.42 1.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.32 3.38 -0.48
Exceptional Items 1.70 -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.02 3.38 -0.48
Tax 4.84 0.52 1.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.18 2.86 -1.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.18 2.86 -1.71
Equity Share Capital 11.29 11.29 11.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.21 1.27 -0.73
Diluted EPS 7.21 1.27 -0.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.21 1.27 -0.73
Diluted EPS 7.21 1.27 -0.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Mukta Arts #Results
first published: May 18, 2022 03:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.