Mukta Arts Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.38 crore, up 1593.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.38 crore in March 2022 up 1593.17% from Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.18 crore in March 2022 up 1048.98% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.44 crore in March 2022 up 1319.87% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2021.

Mukta Arts EPS has increased to Rs. 7.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.73 in March 2021.

Mukta Arts shares closed at 45.10 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.77% returns over the last 6 months and 48.11% over the last 12 months.