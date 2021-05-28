Mukta Arts Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore, down 49.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore in March 2021 down 49.41% from Rs. 4.48 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2021 down 215.97% from Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2021 down 54.24% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2020.

Mukta Arts shares closed at 34.85 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.81% returns over the last 6 months and 90.96% over the last 12 months.