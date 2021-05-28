Mukta Arts Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore, down 49.41% Y-o-Y
May 28, 2021 / 01:59 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mukta Arts are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore in March 2021 down 49.41% from Rs. 4.48 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2021 down 215.97% from Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2021 down 54.24% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2020.
Mukta Arts shares closed at 34.85 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.81% returns over the last 6 months and 90.96% over the last 12 months.
|Mukta Arts
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.27
|8.48
|4.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.27
|8.48
|4.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.15
|0.78
|1.43
|Depreciation
|0.45
|0.46
|0.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.81
|3.70
|2.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.15
|3.54
|0.07
|Other Income
|3.21
|3.06
|2.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.06
|6.61
|2.78
|Interest
|1.54
|1.52
|1.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.48
|5.09
|1.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.48
|5.09
|1.35
|Tax
|1.22
|0.54
|-0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.71
|4.55
|1.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.71
|4.55
|1.47
|Equity Share Capital
|11.29
|11.29
|11.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|2.01
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|2.01
|0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|2.01
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|2.01
|0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited