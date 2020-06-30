Mukta Arts Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.48 crore, down 59.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.48 crore in March 2020 down 59.09% from Rs. 10.95 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2020 down 60.64% from Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2020 down 56.92% from Rs. 7.66 crore in March 2019.

Mukta Arts EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.55 in March 2019.

Mukta Arts shares closed at 24.20 on June 29, 2020 (BSE)