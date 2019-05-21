Mukta Arts Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.95 crore, up 258.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.95 crore in March 2019 up 258.42% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2019 up 521.08% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.66 crore in March 2019 up 428.28% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2018.

Mukta Arts EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2018.

Mukta Arts shares closed at 43.00 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.39% returns over the last 6 months and -25.09% over the last 12 months.