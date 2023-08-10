English
    Mukta Arts Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.53 crore, down 14.19% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mukta Arts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.53 crore in June 2023 down 14.19% from Rs. 4.11 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2023 down 76.3% from Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2023 down 24.24% from Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2022.

    Mukta Arts EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.86 in June 2022.

    Mukta Arts shares closed at 49.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.01% returns over the last 6 months and -5.33% over the last 12 months.

    Mukta Arts
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.537.674.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.537.674.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.291.291.21
    Depreciation0.490.590.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.904.452.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.151.340.39
    Other Income2.913.643.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.764.983.81
    Interest1.381.231.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.383.742.46
    Exceptional Items-0.93----
    P/L Before Tax0.453.742.46
    Tax-0.010.750.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.462.991.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---0.25--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.462.741.95
    Equity Share Capital11.2911.2911.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.031.220.86
    Diluted EPS1.031.220.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.031.220.86
    Diluted EPS1.031.220.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:44 pm

