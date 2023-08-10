Mukta Arts Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.53 crore, down 14.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.53 crore in June 2023 down 14.19% from Rs. 4.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2023 down 76.3% from Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2023 down 24.24% from Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2022.

Mukta Arts EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.86 in June 2022.

Mukta Arts shares closed at 49.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.01% returns over the last 6 months and -5.33% over the last 12 months.