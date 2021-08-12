Mukta Arts Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore, down 36.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore in June 2021 down 36.75% from Rs. 5.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2021 down 58.72% from Rs. 3.29 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2021 down 34.96% from Rs. 5.52 crore in June 2020.

Mukta Arts EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.46 in June 2020.

Mukta Arts shares closed at 39.25 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.00% returns over the last 6 months and 68.09% over the last 12 months.