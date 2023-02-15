Mukta Arts Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.24 crore, up 7.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.24 crore in December 2022 up 7.21% from Rs. 4.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2022 up 8.53% from Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.21 crore in December 2022 down 3.16% from Rs. 5.38 crore in December 2021.