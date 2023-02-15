English
    Mukta Arts Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.24 crore, up 7.21% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mukta Arts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.24 crore in December 2022 up 7.21% from Rs. 4.88 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2022 up 8.53% from Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.21 crore in December 2022 down 3.16% from Rs. 5.38 crore in December 2021.

    Mukta Arts EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.27 in December 2021.

    Mukta Arts shares closed at 53.30 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.90% returns over the last 6 months and 22.67% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.242.864.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.242.864.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.321.221.06
    Depreciation0.500.480.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.062.571.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.36-1.401.45
    Other Income3.363.433.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.712.034.80
    Interest1.191.261.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.520.773.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.520.773.38
    Tax0.420.130.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.100.632.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.100.632.86
    Equity Share Capital11.2911.2911.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.370.281.27
    Diluted EPS1.370.281.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.370.281.27
    Diluted EPS1.370.281.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

