Mukta Arts Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.24 crore, up 7.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.24 crore in December 2022 up 7.21% from Rs. 4.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2022 up 8.53% from Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.21 crore in December 2022 down 3.16% from Rs. 5.38 crore in December 2021.

Mukta Arts EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.27 in December 2021.

Mukta Arts shares closed at 53.30 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.90% returns over the last 6 months and 22.67% over the last 12 months.