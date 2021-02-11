Mukta Arts Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.48 crore, up 142.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.48 crore in December 2020 up 142.59% from Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2020 up 1459.79% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.07 crore in December 2020 up 208.73% from Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2019.

Mukta Arts EPS has increased to Rs. 2.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2019.

Mukta Arts shares closed at 31.00 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.36% returns over the last 6 months and -15.88% over the last 12 months.