Mukta Arts Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 46.89 crore, Up 26.35% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 46.89 32.58 37.11 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 46.89 32.58 37.11 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 1.48 1.39 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.07 -0.06 0.08 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 6.92 6.49 4.32 Depreciation 2.94 2.87 3.65 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 28.17 24.41 23.69 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.45 -2.52 5.37 Other Income 2.52 1.54 6.58 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.97 -0.97 11.95 Interest 2.56 2.45 2.35 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.41 -3.42 9.61 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 7.41 -3.42 9.61 Tax -0.24 -0.25 0.24 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.64 -3.17 9.37 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.64 -3.17 9.37 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.02 0.02 0.04 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.67 -3.15 9.40 Equity Share Capital 11.29 11.29 11.29 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.40 -1.39 -- Diluted EPS 3.40 -1.39 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.40 -1.39 -- Diluted EPS 3.40 -1.39 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- 0.67 Share Holding (%) -- -- 29.63 Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- 1.59 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- 100.00 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- 70.37 Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited