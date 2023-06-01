Mukta Arts Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.30 crore, down 41.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.30 crore in March 2023 down 41.59% from Rs. 70.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2023 down 147.52% from Rs. 14.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2023 down 91.2% from Rs. 29.56 crore in March 2022.

Mukta Arts shares closed at 51.00 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.37% returns over the last 6 months and -5.73% over the last 12 months.