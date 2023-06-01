English
    Mukta Arts Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.30 crore, down 41.59% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mukta Arts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.30 crore in March 2023 down 41.59% from Rs. 70.71 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2023 down 147.52% from Rs. 14.44 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2023 down 91.2% from Rs. 29.56 crore in March 2022.

    Mukta Arts shares closed at 51.00 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.37% returns over the last 6 months and -5.73% over the last 12 months.

    Mukta Arts
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.3041.9970.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.3041.9970.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.191.84--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.09-0.20-0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.769.207.27
    Depreciation5.465.284.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.1526.8444.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.34-0.9614.75
    Other Income5.472.2210.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.861.2625.11
    Interest3.284.023.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.14-2.7621.32
    Exceptional Items-----1.70
    P/L Before Tax-6.14-2.7619.62
    Tax0.570.174.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.72-2.9314.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.25----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.97-2.9314.73
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.11-0.01-0.29
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.86-2.9414.44
    Equity Share Capital11.2911.2911.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.07-1.306.54
    Diluted EPS-3.07-1.306.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.07-1.306.54
    Diluted EPS-3.07-1.306.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 12:00 pm