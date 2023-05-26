Mukta Arts Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.30 crore, down 41.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mukta Arts are:
Net Sales at Rs 41.30 crore in March 2023 down 41.59% from Rs. 70.71 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2023 down 147.52% from Rs. 14.44 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2023 down 91.2% from Rs. 29.56 crore in March 2022.
Mukta Arts shares closed at 50.35 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.36% returns over the last 6 months and -8.95% over the last 12 months.
|Mukta Arts
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.30
|41.99
|70.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41.30
|41.99
|70.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.19
|1.84
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.09
|-0.20
|-0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.76
|9.20
|7.27
|Depreciation
|5.46
|5.28
|4.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.15
|26.84
|44.29
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.34
|-0.96
|14.75
|Other Income
|5.47
|2.22
|10.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.86
|1.26
|25.11
|Interest
|3.28
|4.02
|3.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.14
|-2.76
|21.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1.70
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.14
|-2.76
|19.62
|Tax
|0.57
|0.17
|4.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.72
|-2.93
|14.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.25
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.97
|-2.93
|14.73
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.11
|-0.01
|-0.29
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.86
|-2.94
|14.44
|Equity Share Capital
|11.29
|11.29
|11.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.07
|-1.30
|6.54
|Diluted EPS
|-3.07
|-1.30
|6.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.07
|-1.30
|6.54
|Diluted EPS
|-3.07
|-1.30
|6.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited