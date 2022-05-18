 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mukta Arts Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.71 crore, up 316.03% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mukta Arts are:

Net Sales at Rs 70.71 crore in March 2022 up 316.03% from Rs. 17.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.44 crore in March 2022 up 269.06% from Rs. 8.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.56 crore in March 2022 up 15457.89% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

Mukta Arts EPS has increased to Rs. 6.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.27 in March 2021.

Mukta Arts shares closed at 45.10 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.77% returns over the last 6 months and 48.11% over the last 12 months.

Mukta Arts
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 70.71 30.95 17.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 70.71 30.95 17.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.06 -0.22 -0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.27 6.48 5.57
Depreciation 4.45 4.48 4.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.29 22.52 15.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.75 -2.31 -8.87
Other Income 10.36 4.21 4.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.11 1.90 -4.52
Interest 3.79 3.06 3.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.32 -1.16 -7.91
Exceptional Items -1.70 -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.62 -1.16 -7.91
Tax 4.89 0.42 0.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.73 -1.58 -8.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.73 -1.58 -8.37
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.29 0.03 -0.17
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.44 -1.55 -8.54
Equity Share Capital 11.29 11.29 11.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.54 -0.69 -3.27
Diluted EPS 6.54 -0.69 -3.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.54 -0.69 -3.27
Diluted EPS 6.54 -0.69 -3.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 03:44 pm
