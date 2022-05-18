Mukta Arts Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.71 crore, up 316.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.71 crore in March 2022 up 316.03% from Rs. 17.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.44 crore in March 2022 up 269.06% from Rs. 8.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.56 crore in March 2022 up 15457.89% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

Mukta Arts EPS has increased to Rs. 6.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.27 in March 2021.

Mukta Arts shares closed at 45.10 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.77% returns over the last 6 months and 48.11% over the last 12 months.