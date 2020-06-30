Mukta Arts Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.56 crore, down 7.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mukta Arts are:
Net Sales at Rs 40.56 crore in March 2020 down 7.55% from Rs. 43.88 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.21 crore in March 2020 down 720.7% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2020 down 54.19% from Rs. 8.12 crore in March 2019.
Mukta Arts shares closed at 24.20 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -34.42% returns over the last 6 months and -37.79% over the last 12 months.
|Mukta Arts
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|40.56
|42.12
|43.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|40.56
|42.12
|43.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|1.85
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.06
|0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.78
|8.93
|7.09
|Depreciation
|5.26
|5.03
|2.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.89
|29.89
|32.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.38
|-1.79
|0.02
|Other Income
|1.83
|2.73
|5.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.54
|0.94
|5.51
|Interest
|3.93
|3.83
|2.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.47
|-2.89
|2.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.47
|-2.89
|2.89
|Tax
|-0.41
|0.88
|1.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.06
|-3.77
|1.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.06
|-3.77
|1.05
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.15
|0.01
|-0.21
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.21
|-3.75
|0.84
|Equity Share Capital
|11.29
|11.29
|11.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.48
|-1.68
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-2.48
|-1.68
|0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.48
|-1.68
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-2.48
|-1.68
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 11:00 am