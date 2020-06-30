Mukta Arts Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.56 crore, down 7.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.56 crore in March 2020 down 7.55% from Rs. 43.88 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.21 crore in March 2020 down 720.7% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2020 down 54.19% from Rs. 8.12 crore in March 2019.

Mukta Arts shares closed at 24.20 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -34.42% returns over the last 6 months and -37.79% over the last 12 months.