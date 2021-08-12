Mukta Arts Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.93 crore, down 18.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.93 crore in June 2021 down 18.22% from Rs. 18.25 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2021 down 51588.68% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.86 crore in June 2021 down 41.45% from Rs. 8.30 crore in June 2020.

Mukta Arts shares closed at 39.25 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.00% returns over the last 6 months and 68.09% over the last 12 months.