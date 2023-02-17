 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mukta Arts Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.99 crore, up 35.68% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mukta Arts are:

Net Sales at Rs 41.99 crore in December 2022 up 35.68% from Rs. 30.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2022 down 89.15% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.54 crore in December 2022 up 2.51% from Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2021.

Mukta Arts
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 41.99 33.57 30.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 41.99 33.57 30.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.84 1.19 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.20 0.07 -0.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.20 8.07 6.48
Depreciation 5.28 4.64 4.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.84 26.42 22.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.96 -6.81 -2.31
Other Income 2.22 1.99 4.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.26 -4.82 1.90
Interest 4.02 3.49 3.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.76 -8.32 -1.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.76 -8.32 -1.16
Tax 0.17 -0.02 0.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.93 -8.29 -1.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.93 -8.29 -1.58
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 -0.01 0.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.94 -8.30 -1.55
Equity Share Capital 11.29 11.29 11.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.30 -3.68 -0.69
Diluted EPS -1.30 -3.68 -0.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.30 -3.68 -0.69
Diluted EPS -1.30 -3.68 -0.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited