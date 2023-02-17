Mukta Arts Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.99 crore, up 35.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mukta Arts are:
Net Sales at Rs 41.99 crore in December 2022 up 35.68% from Rs. 30.95 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2022 down 89.15% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.54 crore in December 2022 up 2.51% from Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2021.
Mukta Arts shares closed at 52.85 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.03% returns over the last 6 months and 18.63% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mukta Arts
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.99
|33.57
|30.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41.99
|33.57
|30.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.84
|1.19
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.20
|0.07
|-0.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.20
|8.07
|6.48
|Depreciation
|5.28
|4.64
|4.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.84
|26.42
|22.52
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.96
|-6.81
|-2.31
|Other Income
|2.22
|1.99
|4.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.26
|-4.82
|1.90
|Interest
|4.02
|3.49
|3.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.76
|-8.32
|-1.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.76
|-8.32
|-1.16
|Tax
|0.17
|-0.02
|0.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.93
|-8.29
|-1.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.93
|-8.29
|-1.58
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.03
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.94
|-8.30
|-1.55
|Equity Share Capital
|11.29
|11.29
|11.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.30
|-3.68
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-1.30
|-3.68
|-0.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.30
|-3.68
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-1.30
|-3.68
|-0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited