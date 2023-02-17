English
    Mukta Arts Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.99 crore, up 35.68% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mukta Arts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.99 crore in December 2022 up 35.68% from Rs. 30.95 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2022 down 89.15% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.54 crore in December 2022 up 2.51% from Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2021.

    Mukta Arts shares closed at 52.85 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.03% returns over the last 6 months and 18.63% over the last 12 months.

    Mukta Arts
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.9933.5730.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.9933.5730.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.841.19--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.200.07-0.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.208.076.48
    Depreciation5.284.644.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.8426.4222.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.96-6.81-2.31
    Other Income2.221.994.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.26-4.821.90
    Interest4.023.493.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.76-8.32-1.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.76-8.32-1.16
    Tax0.17-0.020.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.93-8.29-1.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.93-8.29-1.58
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.01-0.010.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.94-8.30-1.55
    Equity Share Capital11.2911.2911.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.30-3.68-0.69
    Diluted EPS-1.30-3.68-0.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.30-3.68-0.69
    Diluted EPS-1.30-3.68-0.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

