Mukta Arts Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.99 crore, up 35.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.99 crore in December 2022 up 35.68% from Rs. 30.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2022 down 89.15% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.54 crore in December 2022 up 2.51% from Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2021.

Mukta Arts shares closed at 52.85 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.03% returns over the last 6 months and 18.63% over the last 12 months.