Mukta Arts Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.95 crore, up 34.27% Y-o-Y
March 03, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mukta Arts are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.95 crore in December 2021 up 34.27% from Rs. 23.05 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021 down 213.63% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2021 down 40.71% from Rs. 10.76 crore in December 2020.
Mukta Arts shares closed at 42.00 on March 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.14% returns over the last 6 months and 33.76% over the last 12 months.
|Mukta Arts
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.95
|15.14
|23.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.95
|15.14
|23.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.22
|0.14
|-0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.48
|5.12
|4.67
|Depreciation
|4.48
|4.42
|4.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.52
|13.55
|11.33
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.31
|-8.08
|2.39
|Other Income
|4.21
|3.49
|3.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.90
|-4.59
|6.01
|Interest
|3.06
|2.71
|4.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.16
|-7.30
|1.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.16
|-7.30
|1.87
|Tax
|0.42
|0.05
|0.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.58
|-7.35
|1.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.58
|-7.35
|1.40
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.03
|0.02
|-0.03
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.55
|-7.33
|1.37
|Equity Share Capital
|11.29
|11.29
|11.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-3.25
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|-3.25
|0.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-3.25
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|-3.25
|0.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited