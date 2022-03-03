Mukta Arts Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.95 crore, up 34.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.95 crore in December 2021 up 34.27% from Rs. 23.05 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021 down 213.63% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2021 down 40.71% from Rs. 10.76 crore in December 2020.

Mukta Arts shares closed at 42.00 on March 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.14% returns over the last 6 months and 33.76% over the last 12 months.