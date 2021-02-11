Mukta Arts Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.05 crore, down 45.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.05 crore in December 2020 down 45.27% from Rs. 42.12 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2020 up 136.42% from Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.76 crore in December 2020 up 80.23% from Rs. 5.97 crore in December 2019.

Mukta Arts EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.68 in December 2019.

Mukta Arts shares closed at 31.00 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)