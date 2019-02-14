Mukta Arts Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 38.55 crore, up 35.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.55 crore in December 2018 up 35.5% from Rs. 28.45 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2018 up 12.08% from Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2018 up 3.3% from Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2017.

Mukta Arts shares closed at 35.75 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.24% returns over the last 6 months and -56.40% over the last 12 months.