Mukta Arts Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 38.55 crore, up 35.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mukta Arts are:
Net Sales at Rs 38.55 crore in December 2018 up 35.5% from Rs. 28.45 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2018 up 12.08% from Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2018 up 3.3% from Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2017.
Mukta Arts shares closed at 35.75 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.24% returns over the last 6 months and -56.40% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mukta Arts
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38.55
|46.89
|28.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38.55
|46.89
|28.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.32
|1.48
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|-0.07
|-0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.06
|6.92
|5.43
|Depreciation
|3.14
|2.94
|3.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.24
|28.17
|22.17
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.19
|7.45
|-2.26
|Other Income
|2.18
|2.52
|2.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|9.97
|-0.13
|Interest
|2.56
|2.56
|2.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.57
|7.41
|-3.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.57
|7.41
|-3.01
|Tax
|0.23
|-0.24
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.80
|7.64
|-3.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.80
|7.64
|-3.08
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.05
|0.02
|-0.05
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.75
|7.67
|-3.13
|Equity Share Capital
|11.29
|11.29
|11.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.25
|3.40
|-1.38
|Diluted EPS
|-1.25
|3.40
|-1.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.25
|3.40
|-1.38
|Diluted EPS
|-1.25
|3.40
|-1.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited