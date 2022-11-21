Mukesh Babu Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore, down 14.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore in September 2022 down 14.83% from Rs. 3.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in September 2022 up 320.25% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2022 up 205.05% from Rs. 0.99 crore in September 2021.

Mukesh Babu Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in September 2021.

Mukesh Babu Fin shares closed at 86.00 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.13% returns over the last 6 months and -31.17% over the last 12 months.