Mukesh Babu Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, down 86.47% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mukesh Babu Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in March 2023 down 86.47% from Rs. 4.60 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2023 up 20.76% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 109.86% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022.

    Mukesh Babu Fin shares closed at 83.95 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.70% returns over the last 6 months and -23.65% over the last 12 months.

    Mukesh Babu Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.191.953.03
    Other Operating Income-0.572.131.58
    Total Income From Operations0.624.084.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.130.07
    Depreciation0.030.030.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.460.255.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.023.67-0.77
    Other Income0.020.010.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.043.68-0.75
    Interest0.560.470.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.533.20-1.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.533.20-1.23
    Tax0.120.77-0.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.652.43-0.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.652.43-0.82
    Equity Share Capital6.976.976.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.923.49-1.17
    Diluted EPS-0.923.49-1.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.923.49-1.17
    Diluted EPS-0.923.49-1.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

