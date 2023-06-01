Mukesh Babu Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, down 86.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mukesh Babu Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in March 2023 down 86.47% from Rs. 4.60 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2023 up 20.76% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 109.86% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022.
Mukesh Babu Fin shares closed at 83.95 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.70% returns over the last 6 months and -23.65% over the last 12 months.
|Mukesh Babu Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.19
|1.95
|3.03
|Other Operating Income
|-0.57
|2.13
|1.58
|Total Income From Operations
|0.62
|4.08
|4.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.13
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.46
|0.25
|5.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|3.67
|-0.77
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|3.68
|-0.75
|Interest
|0.56
|0.47
|0.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.53
|3.20
|-1.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.53
|3.20
|-1.23
|Tax
|0.12
|0.77
|-0.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.65
|2.43
|-0.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.65
|2.43
|-0.82
|Equity Share Capital
|6.97
|6.97
|6.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.92
|3.49
|-1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.92
|3.49
|-1.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.92
|3.49
|-1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.92
|3.49
|-1.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited