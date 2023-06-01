Mukesh Babu Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, down 86.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in March 2023 down 86.47% from Rs. 4.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2023 up 20.76% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 109.86% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022.

Mukesh Babu Fin shares closed at 83.95 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.70% returns over the last 6 months and -23.65% over the last 12 months.