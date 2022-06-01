 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mukesh Babu Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore, down 59.63% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 01:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mukesh Babu Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore in March 2022 down 59.63% from Rs. 11.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022 up 66.11% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2021.

Mukesh Babu Fin shares closed at 110.80 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.71% returns over the last 6 months and -25.81% over the last 12 months.

Mukesh Babu Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.03 1.24 3.17
Other Operating Income 1.58 3.66 8.22
Total Income From Operations 4.60 4.90 11.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.09 0.11
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.26 3.33 12.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.77 1.44 -0.75
Other Income 0.02 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.75 1.46 -0.73
Interest 0.48 0.41 2.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.23 1.04 -2.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.23 1.04 -2.85
Tax -0.41 0.28 -0.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.82 0.76 -2.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.82 0.76 -2.41
Equity Share Capital 6.97 6.97 6.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.17 1.10 -3.45
Diluted EPS -1.17 1.10 -3.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.17 1.10 -3.45
Diluted EPS -1.17 1.10 -3.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

