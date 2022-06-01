Mukesh Babu Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore, down 59.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mukesh Babu Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore in March 2022 down 59.63% from Rs. 11.40 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022 up 66.11% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2021.
Mukesh Babu Fin shares closed at 110.80 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.71% returns over the last 6 months and -25.81% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mukesh Babu Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.03
|1.24
|3.17
|Other Operating Income
|1.58
|3.66
|8.22
|Total Income From Operations
|4.60
|4.90
|11.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.09
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.26
|3.33
|12.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.77
|1.44
|-0.75
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.75
|1.46
|-0.73
|Interest
|0.48
|0.41
|2.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.23
|1.04
|-2.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.23
|1.04
|-2.85
|Tax
|-0.41
|0.28
|-0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.82
|0.76
|-2.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.82
|0.76
|-2.41
|Equity Share Capital
|6.97
|6.97
|6.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|1.10
|-3.45
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|1.10
|-3.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|1.10
|-3.45
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|1.10
|-3.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited