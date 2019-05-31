Mukesh Babu Fin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.39 crore, up 334.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.39 crore in March 2019 up 334.66% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2019 down 60.81% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.05 crore in March 2019 up 317.36% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2018.

Mukesh Babu Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.89 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.26 in March 2018.

Mukesh Babu Fin shares closed at 87.00 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 3.63% returns over the last 6 months and -12.08% over the last 12 months.