Mukesh Babu Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.15 crore, up 115.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.15 crore in June 2023 up 115.37% from Rs. 2.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2023 up 127.09% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.74 crore in June 2023 up 112.56% from Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2022.

Mukesh Babu Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 4.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.94 in June 2022.

Mukesh Babu Fin shares closed at 126.85 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 54.70% returns over the last 6 months and 41.18% over the last 12 months.