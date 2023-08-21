English
    Mukesh Babu Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.15 crore, up 115.37% Y-o-Y

    August 21, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mukesh Babu Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.15 crore in June 2023 up 115.37% from Rs. 2.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2023 up 127.09% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.74 crore in June 2023 up 112.56% from Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2022.

    Mukesh Babu Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 4.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.94 in June 2022.

    Mukesh Babu Fin shares closed at 126.85 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 54.70% returns over the last 6 months and 41.18% over the last 12 months.

    Mukesh Babu Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.191.192.73
    Other Operating Income1.96-0.57-0.34
    Total Income From Operations5.150.622.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.110.08
    Depreciation0.020.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.280.460.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.720.022.12
    Other Income0.010.020.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.720.042.20
    Interest0.610.560.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.11-0.531.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.11-0.531.75
    Tax1.040.120.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.08-0.651.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.08-0.651.36
    Equity Share Capital6.976.976.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.42-0.921.94
    Diluted EPS4.42-0.921.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.42-0.921.94
    Diluted EPS4.42-0.921.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 21, 2023 09:44 am

