Mukesh Babu Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.93 crore, up 19.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.93 crore in June 2021 up 19.67% from Rs. 6.63 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2021 up 153.15% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.79 crore in June 2021 down 30.77% from Rs. 4.03 crore in June 2020.

Mukesh Babu Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.97 in June 2020.

