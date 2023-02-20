Mukesh Babu Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore, down 16.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore in December 2022 down 16.68% from Rs. 4.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2022 up 218.83% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2022 up 147.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.